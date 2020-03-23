The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike.

The union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

According to Ogunyemi, the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.

Recall that he had said it became public knowledge that government could not respect the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.

He said the issue of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) that government directed universities to be part of is against the practice all over the world.