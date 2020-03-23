The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike.
The union’s President, Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.
According to Ogunyemi, the Federal Government had failed to address the issues raised by its members.
Recall that he had said it became public knowledge that government could not respect the 2009 agreement it reached with the union.
He said the issue of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) that government directed universities to be part of is against the practice all over the world.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.