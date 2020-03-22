Why I Cheated On Juliet Ibrahim – Rapper Iceberg Slim

Rapper Iceberg Slim has opened up on why cheated on his former girlfriend actress Juliet Ibrahim which led to the end of the relationship.
Recall that both celebrities usually celebrated their love on social media by posting romantic pictures.
It came as a surprise to many when they started washing each other’s dirty linen in public after news broke out that they had parted ways.
Iceberg Slim has now confessed that he cheated on the actress because he went about searching for a thing he had inside himself.
“I was looking for something that I didn’t know I had in myself.”
He added: “I got to a point where I wasn’t sure if I truly loved myself, and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.”
