Two Enugu Rangers Stars Die In Motor Accident

Rangers International stars Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu died on Sunday in a motor accident while travelling to Lagos state.
Concise News understands that George died on the spot after the car the players were traveling in ran into a lorry along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.
“We are shocked to hear of the sad passing of striker Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu players of
@rangersint. Both players were involved in a fatal auto crash earlier on Sunday. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and Rangers’ Mgt. May their souls Rest In Peace,” the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) tweeted.
The players were said to be returning to Lagos to spend the break announced by the club following the suspension of NPFL matches due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
