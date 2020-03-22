Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that the state has recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 23.

Makinde, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday morning, said the COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija came back positive and the result was released at 17:35pm of March 21.

The statement read, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35pm of March 21, 2020.

“A follow-up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The health authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.”

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Health Ministry says 10 new cases of coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Ekiti states, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 22

This was disclosed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a tweet on Saturday.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire said.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

According to the minister, Lagos has 16 cases, the FCT has three, while Ogun and Ekiti have two and one cases.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said. “All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals and nine of them have a travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, the Minister said.