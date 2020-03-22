Oyedepo Reveals When Cure For Coronavirus Will Be Out

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Tabernacle has on Sunday said that the cure to coronavirus will be out this week.

The Clergyman who snubbed the ban on large gathering by the Ogun State government disposed this while delivering a sermon to his congregation at his large auditorium.

According to him, “Only the help of God can save Nigeria and Africa in a while from this Pandemic.”

Oyedepo went on to assure his congregation that coronavirus will have a cure this week.

“Plagues cannot stop us. Coronavirus cannot stop God’s children, but I assure you that the solution will be found this week.

“Only the help of God can save us , our markets are open so there is no way to curb this but only God can save Africa from this pandemic

“We are a law-abiding people and pray for this to be over but we will manage this till the end.

“Strategies are being developed on how to manage this in respect to our worship programs. We will come up with specific programs during the week that will be communicated to everyone.

“Our Zonal positions may have to be enlarged to accommodate a lot of people.”