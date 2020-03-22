Ogun State Appreciates Coronavirus Hero, Amarachukwu Allison

The Ogun State Government has shown appreciation to Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison of Lafarge Nigeria who detected the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The State under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed that “Her singular brilliance led to the early diagnosis and rapid containment of the first Covid-19 infection in the index case.”

Lafarge Nigeria was also commended by the State Government in the role played in curbing the spread of the virus.

Amarachukwu who reacted to the gesture by the Ogun State government showed appreciation to God and thanked everyone else involved in the battle against the virus.

She wrote: ” I want to thank God Almighty for intuition and knowledge and also for the safety of my teammates and I who worked together at the time.

“Special thanks to Lafarge; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; Ogun State Ministry of Health on Covid-19; Lagos State Ministry of Health; Federal Ministry of Health; International SOS for their prompt and professional response; Prof Moji Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; Babatunde Irukera, Director-General, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission for your prayers, calls and support.

“This is a very critical time for us all and I wish to impress on all the need to put adequate measures in place and join the global effort to address COVID-19.

“My special prayers to health workers around the world who have paid the supreme sacrifice and to all families who have lost loved ones. To all unsung heroes, thank you.

“And not forgetting the World Health Organization in Nigeria for their swift and professional response.”