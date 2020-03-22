Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, March 22nd, 2020.

The Nigerian man suspected to have shown symptoms of coronavirus after he attended the 2020 AMVCA has given an update on his health status.

Identified as @SpecialNigerian on Instagram, the man flew in from the UK and attended the AMVCA which held last week in Lagos.

Nine victims kidnapped by bandits in Bindim and Koli towns, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been rescued by the troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Benard Onyeuko, who said the victims were seven males and two females.

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore bombed Abule-Ado area around Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State.

The Abule Ado incident started on the morning of 15 March 2020 around 9 am was put off in the afternoon around 11 am.

Due to the increasing number of recorded cases of coronavirus , the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) will be shutting down train services across the country.

This was disclosed by a credible source of the corporation, according to DailyTrust.

The report says NRC will be making the announcement later on Saturday.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that his government is mobilizing traditional rulers “to reach out to their people” to end the boundary crisis between the Ngbo people of Ebonyi state and Agila people of Benue state.

According to Vanguard, Ortom granted the interview where he revealed this after an emergency security council meeting in the state recently.

After an increase in the number of coronavirus confirmed cases on Saturday, the government of Lagos state has restricted social and religious gatherings to 20.

The government made the announcement on Saturday, on the grounds that it would assist the state in tracing number of people if need be.

Award-winning singer Davido has condemned the poor states of road on his home state of origin, Osun state.

Davido had visited his hometown Ede and took to social media to lament that the roads are still the same without any development.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has denied registration of Shege-Ka-Fasa, a floated Northern security outfit named ‘Operation Shege Ka Fasa’.

Concise News reports that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) earlier unveiled the Security Initiative, and appealed to governors of states in northern Nigeria to approve it.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has placed a ban on gathering of more than 50 persons to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Malam Abubakar Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communications, made this known in a statement made available to the press.

Sani revealed that the decision was made after a meeting between religious leaders and the FCT administration.

Odion Ighalo’s wife, Sonia has slammed the Nigerians who reacted to news of crisis in her marriage to the Manchester United striker.

This online news medium reported that Ighalo snubbed his wife who celebrated her birthday on Friday by not recognising the day in any form on social media.

This is all coming after Sonia threw shade at him when he lost his elder sister in December.

That's the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.