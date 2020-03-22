Nigeria Records 18 COVID-19 Cases In Two Days

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases in two days, with the Governor of Lagos state directing government employees to stay at home for the next 14 days.

Concise News reports that while 12 new cases were recorded on Saturday, six cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new cases in Lagos on Sunday evening, in addition to the three earlier confirmed by the agency.

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria 2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case. As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths. pic.twitter.com/UQVYdkE9Xk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020

It was learned that the first among the latest cases is a Nigerian male with a two-week history of dry cough, intermittent high grade fever and general pains.

The Lagos government tweeted that the man was recently in Dubai for two weeks and had been on admission for three days with Chest X-ray and CT scan suggestive of pneumonia.

– The 2nd case is a Nigerian male without a travel history. He’s an *asymptomatic* contact (driver) of a known positive case.

– The 3rd case is a Nigerian female who returned from USA on March 8, 2020.@jidesanwoolu @ProfAkinAbayomi #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #COVID19Lagos — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 22, 2020

Earlier on Sunday Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos directed government employees from grade levels one to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days over the virus.

He gave the directive as part of precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state, which is housing 22 cases as of March 22.

“I’m now hereby directing that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level 1 to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire public workforce should stay at home from Monday 23rd March 2020 for 14 days at the first instance. We will review this as time goes on,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our public offices and to transact such businesses as is possible that we can do this on the phone or online channels.”

He also said, “This stay-at-home (order) does not affect any of our first responders, meaning the medical personal are still meant to be at their duty posts, the fire service, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive.”