Lagos Records Three New Cases Of Coronavirus

Lagos State has recorded three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 26.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDCDC) announced this in a website on Sunday morning.

“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five(25)cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” the NCDC said.

Concise News had reported that Nigeria’s Health Ministry says 10 new cases of coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Ekiti states.

This was disclosed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a tweet on Saturday.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire said.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

According to the minister, Lagos has 16 cases, the FCT has three, while Ogun and Ekiti have two and one cases.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said. “All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals and nine of them have a travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, the Minister said.

The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

“All ten new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment,” Dr Ehanire said.

The Minister said contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the confirmed cases.