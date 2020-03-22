Lagos Provides Fresh Update On Three New Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos State Government has revealed the identities of the three new coronavirus patients, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 21, out of which two have been discharged.

State Ministry of Health made this known in a statement on its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, on Sunday.

It said, “One of the three new patients is a 51-year-old Briton, who arrived Nigeria on March 8 via BA75 flight, while the second is a Nigerian on connecting flight KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam – Lagos March 14.

“The third is a 65-year-old citizen of the United States of America who arrived in Lagos about six weeks ago.”

Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Sunday, through its Twitter handle, added: “There are now 26 cases in Nigeria, two cases discharged and no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo State, Nigeria. As of 08:05 a.m on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Of the 26 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death.”