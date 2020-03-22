Ifeanyi George: NPFL Sides Mourn Enugu Rangers Star

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL’s), Rivers United FC, has commiserated with Enugu Rangers over the death of striker, Ifeanyi George.

Concise News reports that George and two others were involved in a fatal accident on Sunday and it claimed the life of the 26-year-old.

They were said to be travelling for the ten-day break approved by the management of the club following the suspension of the NPFL following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

The late George who was in the vehicle driven by his friend ran into a parked articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road, at speed on Sunday morning.

Speaking on behalf of the club, General Manager, Sir Dr. Okey Kpalukwu expressed shock and sadness at the news while also sending the Rangers family the heartfelt concern and condolences from the Rivers United family.

“We are in shock and pain at the shocking news of George’s painful demise and our thoughts and prayers are with the Rangers family at this very sad moment,” Sir Dr. Kpalukwu said to the club’s official website, www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.

Nasarawa United ‘shocked’ by George’s death

In related news, the Management of Nasarawa United Football Club has received with utmost trepidation the death of two players of Rangers International FC of Enugu (the other, named Ibrahim was with the Feeder team).

In a release by the Club’s media officer, Norbert Okolie, attacking sensation, Ifeanyi George and a B team player, together with an unidentified friend, had died after he had his car smashed into a parked articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin express road on Sunday morning.

Reacting to the ugly development, Chairman, Nasarawa United FC, Barr. Isaac Danladi, told Nasarawa United Media that he was shocked to learn of the incident.

“I was shocked when I saw the news trending on a site, so I had to call the Chairman of the Club, who is my colleague, on phone, to verify the authenticity of the report, and he confirmed it to me.

“I am sad that we had to lose two promising players, full of life, to the cold hands of death in this tragic manner.

“Indeed, these are tough days for Nigerian and global football.

“Personally and as a club, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the Management of Rangers FC, the families of the late players, their team-mates, coaches, and fans across the country and beyond, and ask God to give them the fortitude to bear the huge losses, while granting the deceased persons eternal rest.

“It is our prayer that such incident doesn’t happen again.”