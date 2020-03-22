Governors Donate N200m To Abule-Ado Explosion Victims

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has announced a donation of N200million to the Abule- Ado Soba Relief Fund, to cater for victims of the Abule- Ado explosion.

Chairman of the forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, accompanied by Kano and Edo state governors, Umar Ganduje and Godwin Obaseki, made this known on Saturday during a visit to the explosion site.

It is recalled that Lagos State Government had set up a N2billion relief fund in the wake of the gas pipeline explosion which claimed many lives and loss of properties, with initial donation of N250million from the state government into the fund.

While announcing the NGF donation, Fayemi said the donation was a collective contribution from the NGF, promising each state would further donate to the fund.

He commiserated with the state and commended the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his quick response to the situation.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum saw the need and urgency to have on-the-spot assessment so we can report back to the larger house. Our colleagues wanted us to have a sense of the extent of damages done here.

“I want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who brought us here. Our mission is to commiserate with Lagos State Government and people of the state, particularly those who were affected by this incident. Life is critical to us.

“There is a lot we have learned about the indiscriminate construction of buildings along the NNPC pipeline. This is an opportunity to do something about the NNPC pipeline across the country,” he said.

“There have been lots of pipeline damages that have resulted in loss of lives. We would make recommendations as NGF on how to tackle this perennial problem.

“Any loss of lives is unfortunate. We thank God it happened on a Sunday. We are aware of the relief fund and have the authority of my colleagues to contribute to it.

“We are contributing N200million to the relief fund. I want to offer our condolences to the lives that have been lost. We pray for avoidance of such incident in the future,” he added.

Faceb