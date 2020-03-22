Former Manchester United Player, Fellaini Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Former Manchester United player, Marouane Fellaini has tested positive to coronavirus in China where he plays in the Chinese Super League.

The Belgian international who returned to China on Friday to join up with his club Shandong Luneng FC contracted the virus.

Fellaini broke the news on his Instagram page saying:

”Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now.

“Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe??????”