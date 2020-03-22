FCT Records One New Case Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC announced this via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

This brings to 27 the total number of confirmed cases of the infection in Nigeria — with four of them in Abuja and 19 in Lagos.

Ogun has two cases while Ekiti and Oyo has one each.

The new case in Abuja comes barely 24 hours after the city recorded its first cases of COVID-19.

Here is a timeline of the infection in Nigeria:

February 27: Nigeria confirmed its first case, an Italian citizen who returned from Milan.

March 9: The second case was confirmed, a Nigerian who had contact with the Italian citizen.

March 17: The third case was confirmed, a 30-year-old Nigerian who returned from the United Kingdom.

March 18: Nigeria confirmed five new cases of the virus, four of the new cases were in Lagos while one was in Ekiti.

March 19: The country confirmed four new cases of the virus.

March 21: 10 new cases were recorded: seven in Lagos, and three in Abuja.

March 22: Nigeria confirmed five new cases, three in Lagos, one in Oyo, and one in Abuja.