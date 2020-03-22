Ekiti Shuts Down Schools, Limits Public Gathering To 20 Persons

The Ekiti State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all schools from primary to tertiary levels, as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi gave the directive during a statewide broadcast on Saturday.

The governor added that all gathering beyond twenty persons have been prohibited while civil servants from level twelve below are to work from home except those on essential duty.

Fayemi explained that the steps were necessary to check the further spread of the virus in the interest of the citizens.

” All public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday 23rd March 2020. All public gatherings of more than 20 persons are also banned. These include: religious gatherings e.g. worship and prayer services, night vigils, house fellowships and meetings; social gatherings e.g. burials, weddings, family meetings and parties of any kind; political gatherings, e.g. rallies, congresses, ward meetings; night clubs, bars, beer joints, NYSC CDS meetings etc.

“All non-essential services in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020. These include civil and public servants from level 12 officers and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, media professionals, and security/ watchmen in public institutions.

“Handwashing facilities must be available at all motor parks.”

Fayemi advised citizens to wash their hands regularly with liquid soap under running water multiple times everyday to avoid virus transfer adding that public places must provide handwashing implements at the entrance and exit of their facility with immediate effect.