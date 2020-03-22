COZA To Hold Church Service Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has announced that it would be holding its service amidst coronavirus scare in Nigeria.

Pastored by Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA, however, announced that the service would follow the guidelines given by the FCT administration.

They church also revealed that measures to curb the spread of coronavirus will be on ground during the service.

A statement reads: “Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa. Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service. Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence.

See you there and remember #FearNot #CovenantOfProtection #Exploits #BetterDaysAhead”.