Coronavirus: Nigeria Bans International Flights To Lagos, Abuja

The Nigerian government has barred international flights arriving into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a statement signed by ton Saturday.

Nuhu explained that the closure of international flight operations at the Lagos and Abuja airports, are in addition to the three other international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt, which were shut for flight operations on Saturday.

It read: “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.”

This comes as confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 22 in Nigeria.