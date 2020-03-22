Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms Nigeria Now Has 26 Confirmed Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that a new case of Coronavirus (COVID19) has been confirmed in Oyo state.

According to the center, this brings the total tally of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 26, after revealing that Lagos State has recorded three new cases of coronavirus.

It added that of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the NCDC wrote that: “One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death”.

It added: “For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 19 FCT- 3 Ogun- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Total: 26 confirmed cases”.