Coronavirus: Lagos Governor Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Sunday directed public officers from Grade levels 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days over coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive via a live broadcast as part of precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“I’m now hereby directing that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level 1 to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire public workforce should stay at home from Monday 23rd March 2020 for 14 days at the first instance. We will review this as time goes on,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our public offices and to transact such businesses as is possible that we can do this on the phone or online channels.”

He also said, “This stay-at-home (order) does not affect any of our first responders, meaning the medical personal are still meant to be at their duty posts, the fire service, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive”

Sanwo-Olu advised Nigerians who have just returned from trips abroad to self-isolate and also adhere to directives from health authorities.

This is coming after Lagos State confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 which now draws the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 25.