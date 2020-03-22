Coronavirus: COZA Cancels Sunday Service After Public Outcry

The Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) has finally canceled its Sunday service after public outcry and heavy criticism from the public on social media.

Concise News reports that the church, led by Pastored by Biodun Fatoyinbo, had announced that Sunday service would hold and it would follow the guidelines given by the FCT administration.

COZA also revealed that measures to curb the spread of coronavirus would be on the ground during the service.

A statement from the church read: “Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa. Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service.

“Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence.

See you there and remember #FearNot #CovenantOfProtection #Exploits #BetterDaysAhead.”

But on Sunday morning, the church, however, sent a cancelation message to its members.

The message advised members to worship at home via their online service