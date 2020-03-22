Coronavirus: AC Milan Former Player Paulo Maldini And Son Test Positive

Former AC Milan player and current technical director, Paolo Maldini has ndtested positive to coronavirus alongside his son who plays for the club, Daniel Maldini.

After feeling unwell for a while, both men got tested and the result came out positive.

This was disclosed by AC Milan which revealed that they have been in self-Isolation for two weeks and are currently getting better.

A statement on Milan’s website read:’AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

‘He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

‘Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.’