Coronavirus: AC Milan Ex-Player Paulo Maldini, Son Test Positive

Former AC Milan player and current technical director Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel Maldini, who plays for the club, have tested positive for coronavirus.

After feeling unwell for a while, both men got tested and the result came out positive.

They have been in self-isolation for two weeks and are getting better, according to the club.

“AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself,” a statement on Milan’s website read

“e was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”