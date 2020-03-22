Actress Jennifer John Speaks On The Kind Of Man That Turns Her On

Nollywood actress, Jennifer John has listed the attributes in a man that turns her on.

“The kind of men that thrills my fantasy is a tall glass of order (Laughs), she said.

“He gets me a lot, I guess because it’s really hard to find these days. So a man who’s genuine and honest is everything.

H”must also be intelligent, smart, romantic, goal driven, Godfearing and got a vision.

“However, my turn off would be deceit, lies. I can’t tolerate men who dwell in lies.”

She also debunked the claim that celebrity marriages don’t last by using herself as an exception.

“As a Nollywood actress marriage doesn’t scare me. I’ve seen people successfully manage both home and career, which means it’s doable. Thank God, I have an understanding man who loves what I do. He won’t ask me to quit. He’s very supportive. He knows I’m passionate about this,” she asserted

Jennifer John who had wanted to be a doctor fell in love with entertainment by watching the newscasters on NTA.

She said, “that inspired my love for hosting which also rolled over to acting. For me, TV was it from quite an early age. I have special role models; a particular newscaster back, Elizabeth Nze. She is a beautiful woman, lovely diction. In recent times, Wendy Williams, a vibrant and na

“Then for acting, I love and admire, Liz Benson, Regina Askia, Meryl Streep,Viola Davis and Nicole Kidman.”