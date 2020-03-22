Abule-Ado Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 23 As Woman Dies At Hospital

One of those who sustained injuries during last Sunday’s multiple explosions at Abule Ado in Lagos State has died at the hospital, Concise News reports.

The woman, identified as Funke Edet, passed Saturday evening at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital.

Her death has brought to 23 the total number of fatalities from the disaster that left at least 57 persons with varying injuries.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed her death, assuring that the agency would continue to provide an update on the incident.

He stated that a revised total of 500 people have been displaced from their homes with 100 of them already accommodated at a relief camp in Igando.

“Our help desk remains manned and personnel remain on hand to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the relief camp for those rendered homeless by the explosions. We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and be law abiding,” he said.