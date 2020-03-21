Why Ajimobi Was Picked As My Deputy – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed why ex-governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi was picked as his deputy.

According to Oshiomhole, votes from the Southwest made Ajimobi his deputy thereby replacing the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as APC National Deputy Chairman (South).

He said: “We have six states in the South-West where the seat was zoned. Ekiti is the only one opposing it. As we always say, majority had their way and the minority had their say. That’s all.

“I came to present or reintroduce Senator Ajimobi, whom the South-West nominated into the position of Deputy National Chairman, to Mr President. He has filled the vacancy created when Mr President appointed Adebayo as a minister.

“The President was excited and delighted to see him as one who will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the party”.

Oshiomhole made this known to newsmen after he presented Ajimobi to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ajimobi was only opposed as deputy by members of the party in Ekiti State.