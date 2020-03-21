Trabzonspor Slams Mikel Obi Over Attack On Club’s President

Turkish club, Trabzonspor has slammed its former player Mikel Obi over his comment attacking the club’s president Ahmet Agaoglu.

Mikel Obi whose contract with the club just got terminated had stated that the president preferred to win the Turkish league instead of having it suspended due to coronavirus.

The former Nigerian international’s contract was suspended for refusing to take down an Instagram post in which he called for the suspension of the league to avoid the spread of the virus.

“Mikel’s claim regarding our club does not reflect the truth. As Trabzonspor Club, we have taken all our precautions against Covid-19 in a short time,” Trabzonspor said in a statement to Trabzon based website 61saat.com on Saturday.

“In line with the information provided by the Ministry of Health, our club’s health committee informed our players. Facilities, fields and our stadium was disinfected. Restrictions were introduced to the facilities, including footballers’ own guests. Staff members were also told to work from home in line with the social distance understanding.”

“Mikel, unfortunately, preferred to go in spite of these precautions and common sense.

“Mikel said he wanted to be with his family in England.”