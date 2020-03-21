Toilet Roll Challenge: Falcao Slams Messi, Others Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

One of the best players in the history of futsal, Alessandro Rosa Vieira, known as Falcão, has expressed his reservations about the toilet paper challenge that has spread on social media in recent days.

Concise News reports that footballers are currently keeping themselves busy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by attempting the #StayAtHomeChallenge.

The challenge has seen various high-profile footballers trying to juggle a roll of toilet paper for as long and as creatively as possible.

Players such as Marcus Rashford, Thierry Henry, Felipe Melo, Peter Crouch, Dani Alves, Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marta have recorded and shared videos where they are juggling a roll of toilet paper

Brazilian Falcao said that he would not join the trend, labelling it “ridiculous” on his social media handles.

Subsequently, he elucidated to Globoesporte that he respects the decision of those who participate, but stressed that there are other ways of urging people to stay at home.

“I think we can be more informative and not change the focus of the issue with nonsense,” he said.

This online news medium understands that globally, toilet roll is in short supply at the moment.