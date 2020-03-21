Shan George Reveals Plans To Get Married Again After Three Divorces

Legendary Nollywood actress, Shan George has given reasons why she’s afraid of getting married again.

The actress who has been divorced thrice stated that her past life has moulded her in such a way that she reacts defensively when she suspects a threat.

According to Shan George, before she can consider marriage again, the man would have to see her as his sister.

“Marriage! Hmmm..to be very fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is because I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me. When people bully me, I man up and challenge them. So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane,” she told Sun News.

The 49-year old who has two sons also opened up on how she copes with lonely nights.

”Honestly, with the kind of work I do, there is hardly a lonely moment. In fact, I am craving for that ‘Me time’. Me being by myself. I really enjoy to enjoy my time alone. I do some reading when I am free. Aside that, work takes much of my time, so I hardly have time for such lonely moments you mentioned.”