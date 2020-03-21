Senate President Reacts To Death Of Murray-Bruce

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sympathised with former Senator of Bayelsa East Ben Murray-Bruce over the death of his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Concise News reports that Evelyn Murray-Bruce, 67, battled cancer before her death.

“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years,” the former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) tweeted Friday.

“Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival.

“I miss her so much. I’m broken.”

Commiserated with the Murray-Bruce family, Lawan said the deceased was a pillar of support for her husband and the family.