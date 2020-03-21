Ronaldo’s Mum Sends Message To Everyone After Discharge From Sick Bed

Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, mother of Portuguese soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked everyone for “their support and affection” following her release from the hospital.

Concise News reports that Maria Dolores had been reported to have suffered from stroke recently which led to her being hospitalized in her native Portugal.

Her son, Ronaldo took permission from his club, Juventus of Italy and travelled to Portugal to be with his mother.

Now, in an Instagram post on Saturday, the 65-year-old revealed she has now left the hospital. She further assured everyone that “everything will be fine”.

“Now I’m at home surrounded by the love of my family, my good energy,” Maria Dolores wrote on her verified page.

“I will stay here as I like to but always looking after myself first. Everything will be fine.”

‘CR7’ and his mother share an amazing relationship. She often follows her to the football games since his time at Manchester United.

Maria Dolores has three children, with world-famous Ronaldo being her last ‘seed’.