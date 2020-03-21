Ronaldo’s Mum Sends Message To Everyone After Discharge From Sick Bed

Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, mother of Portuguese soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked everyone for “their support and affection” following her release from the hospital.
Concise News reports that Maria Dolores had been reported to have suffered from stroke recently which led to her being hospitalized in her native Portugal.
Her son, Ronaldo took permission from his club, Juventus of Italy and travelled to Portugal to be with his mother.
View this post on Instagram
Vocês pensavam que eu não voltava 😂, Voltei devagar ,suavemente ,na calma e com paz no coração , e com um pensamento em tom de recado , para quê julgar a cor da pele a roupa que se veste o sapato ou o aspecto de cada um, somos nada diante da vida somos Simples pedestres neste mundo , a vida é uma lição e só precisamos dar o valor e ser gratos por tudo !!!e ter fé em Deus que tudo vai dar certo !!! E eu sou uma abençoada por ter oportunidade de viver de amar a minha família e tê-los perto de mim … Obrigada a todos desse lado pelo apoio e pelo carinho , foram dias duros mas de lutas e vitórias ,já estou na minha casinha rodeada de amor da minha família que é a minha fortaleza e energias boas ,estarei por aqui como gosto mas sempre a cuidar de mim em primeiro lugar …e tenham fé , tudo vai dar certo !!Fiquem em casa !! Bjnhos a todos❤️
Now, in an Instagram post on Saturday, the 65-year-old revealed she has now left the hospital. She further assured everyone that “everything will be fine”.
“Now I’m at home surrounded by the love of my family, my good energy,” Maria Dolores wrote on her verified page.
“I will stay here as I like to but always looking after myself first. Everything will be fine.”
‘CR7’ and his mother share an amazing relationship. She often follows her to the football games since his time at Manchester United.
Maria Dolores has three children, with world-famous Ronaldo being her last ‘seed’.
