Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex After Turning Down Marriage Proposal

Nollywood actress Olaitan Sugar has rained curses on her ex-boyfriend for attacking her after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The actress had shared a picture of a lady whom she featured in a movie in 2012 leading to a reaction from the ex-boyfriend.
According to Olaitan Sugar, she is seeking the whereabouts of the lady to know how well she’s doing.
“Please who knows her whereabouts? I don’t know why i can’t just get my mind off her, funny enough i never met her but i love her and i remember casting her for my first movie in 2012 AREMO ITE but unfortunately all efforts in reaching out to her proved abortive. I just hope she’s doing well. Pls help reach out to her”, she wrote
Her ex-boyfriend left a comment saying the said lady is a wise woman building her home while the actress advertised herself in social media.
“You no know any of her family members? She is a wise woman unlike you that advertise herself on the social media, she is on a low key building her home, no distractions”.
Olaitan Sugar responded by revealing that her ex-boyfriend us always leaving horrible comments on her page because she turned down his marriage proposal.
She wrote: “Na wa o, so just bcs i refused your marriage proposal you decided to always come under my pictures to abuse me, ko ni da fun yin sir Loruko Jesu ko ni da fun yin”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.