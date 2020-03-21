Olaitan Sugar Rains Curses On Ex After Turning Down Marriage Proposal

Nollywood actress Olaitan Sugar has rained curses on her ex-boyfriend for attacking her after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The actress had shared a picture of a lady whom she featured in a movie in 2012 leading to a reaction from the ex-boyfriend.

According to Olaitan Sugar, she is seeking the whereabouts of the lady to know how well she’s doing.

“Please who knows her whereabouts? I don’t know why i can’t just get my mind off her, funny enough i never met her but i love her and i remember casting her for my first movie in 2012 AREMO ITE but unfortunately all efforts in reaching out to her proved abortive. I just hope she’s doing well. Pls help reach out to her”, she wrote

Her ex-boyfriend left a comment saying the said lady is a wise woman building her home while the actress advertised herself in social media.

“You no know any of her family members? She is a wise woman unlike you that advertise herself on the social media, she is on a low key building her home, no distractions”.

Olaitan Sugar responded by revealing that her ex-boyfriend us always leaving horrible comments on her page because she turned down his marriage proposal.

She wrote: “Na wa o, so just bcs i refused your marriage proposal you decided to always come under my pictures to abuse me, ko ni da fun yin sir Loruko Jesu ko ni da fun yin”.