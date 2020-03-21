Odion Ighalo’s Wife Attacks Critics Amidst Marital Crisis

Odion Ighalo’s wife, Sonia has slammed the Nigerians who reacted to news of crisis in her marriage to the Manchester United striker.

Concise News reported that Ighalo snubbed his wife who celebrated her birthday on Friday by not recognising the day in any form on social media.

This is all coming after Sonia threw shade at him when he lost his elder sister in December.

Sonia stated that while Ighalo runs an orphanage home in Nigeria, his late sister’s children were living in pains in Canada.

She has now reverted to her maiden name and removed Ighalo from her Instagram handle which now goes by @desuwa30 from @sjighalo24.

In a new Instastories post, Sonia stated that despite not celebrating her on social media on her birthday, Ighalo still woke her up with a phone call.

See the screenshots below.