Odion Ighalo Stops Wearing Wedding Ring Amidst Marital Crisis

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has been moving around without his wedding ring amidst reported crisis in his marriage with his wife, Sonia.

Ighalo also snubbed his wife who celebrated her birthday on Friday by not recognising the day in any form on social media.

This is all coming after Sonia threw shade at him when he lost his elder sister in December.

Sonia stated that while Ighalo runs an orphanage home in Nigeria, his late sister’s children were living in pains in Canada.

She has now reverted to her maiden name and removed Ighalo from her Instagram handle which now goes by @desuwa30 from @sjighalo24.

Both of them are yet to comment on the news flying around about their marriage.