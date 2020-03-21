North Korea Fires Two ‘Ballistic Missiles’ As World Struggles With Coronavirus

North Korea appears not to be bothered about the spread of the coronavirus across the world as Pyongyang fired what “two short-range ballistic missiles” off its east coast on Saturday.

It is not clear whether North Korea has any cases of COVID-19 as the country is highly secretive.

More than 11,000 people have died as a result of this virus and over 250,000 infections have been recorded worldwide.

The South Korean military has reacted to Pyongyang’s latest strikes.

It condemned the launches as “extremely inappropriate given the difficult situation the world is experiencing due to COVID-19… We urge them to stop immediately.”

As for Japan’s defence ministry, it also confirmed the North Korean launches.

It is understood that North Korea considers its military development necessary for security in the face of what it describes as American aggression.