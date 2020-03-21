Nine victims kidnapped by bandits in Bindim and Koli towns, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been rescued by the troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Benard Onyeuko, who said the victims were seven males and two females.

Onyeuko said the rescue was made possible based on credible intelligence and the victims have been handed over to their respective families by the military authorities.

“Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI acting on credible intelligence invalidates 2 bandits in Bindim and Koli towns of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The successful operation led to the recovery of 17 Rounds of 7.62 mm of AK 47 and 1 Motorcycle. In the same vein, Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI while on patrol at Gando rescued 7 males and 2 females kidnapped by bandits,” the statement read in part.

According to Onyeuko, about 42 cattle and 38 sheep were also recovered from the bandits.

He explained that “troops are currently dominating the area with patrols which have helped to build the confidence of locals.”