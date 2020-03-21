Nigerians Slam Garba Shehu For Inviting Them To Event Amidst Coronavirus

Nigerians have slammed Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President, for inviting people to a an event amidst tension of coronavirus.

Despite a ban on large gathering of more than 50 persons placed by the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory, Garba Shehu tweeted:

“Please find time to join us at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), 2020 Annual Leadership Lecture, where I will be speaking on “Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism”.

“His Excellency, Governor Nasir @elrufai is expected to Chair the occasion, with the Ministers of Defence and FCT as special guests.”

Nigerians immediately stormed the thread he created and accused him of trying to endanger lives knowing fully well that Nigeria is battling coronavirus.

Alowonle Olowomojara said: “Nigeria are not just ready! When govt are restricting religious gathering, officials are organizing lectures. If religious leaders refuse to obey the govt orders, you will be castigating them, not knowing that govt officials are not leading by examples.

chroniclesbylee replied: “What is the sole importance of this lecture in this times? How is it key to National security and the wellbeing of the Nigerian people. Jokers.”

Kayode Ogundamisi said: “The event should be cancelled. Considering National efforts to combat #CoronaVirusNigeria, it is unhealthy and dangerous for anyone to attend such gathering.”

Adesoji Adelore said Shehu was sending “a very poor signal by still having huge gathering in spite of the possibility of spreading the virus.

Please cancel this meeting, if Jumat and Church services can be canceled what is this about”.

Olufunke Lawson: “Uncle Garba, pls why are we closing downs schools and churches and all if we would still end up fixing up some “Annual Leadership Lecture”? This is part of social distancing?