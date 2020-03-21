Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, March 21st, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, March 21st, 2020.

Coronavirus In Nigeria: Italian Who Brought COVID-19 To Lagos Discharged (Images)

The government of Lagos state has allowed the Italian who was first diagnosed with coronavirus in Nigeria to leave the Yaba Mainland Hospital where he was quarantined and treated. Concise News reports that the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on his verified Twitter handle late Friday night.

Coronavirus: NAFDAC Approves Chloroquine For Clinical Trial

Chloroquine has been approved for clinical trials by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the search for a cure for coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. Concise News reports that the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in Lagos on Friday. “NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that can be used for coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials,” Adeyeye said at the agency’s headquarters in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 10,000 Worldwide

More than 10,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data obtained by AFP on Friday. It is understood that in total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, with most of them – 4,932 – in Europe. Italy is the worst-hit country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China – the starting point of the virus – with 3,248, and Iran with 1,433.

With increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, the Nigerian government on Friday included Austria and Sweden in its list of high-risk countries. This was disclosed by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, who addressed the media on Friday.

Nigeria Shuts Down Three International Airports Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian government has closed three international airports as part of its strategic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation. The three airports would be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2020, till further notice, according to a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in the country to observe Sunday, 22 and 29 March, 2020, as days of prayer against the coronavirus pandemic. President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle advised churches to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings as “we are trusting God for victory over the plague.”

The weekly Community Development Service (CDS) activities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country. The scheme made this known in a press statement on Friday. According to the statement, the suspension of the CDS was made in line with the shutting down of its orientation camps across the country.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria frontman, Odion Ighalo, Leicester City F.C midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Lille hitman, Victor Osimhen and Villarreal FC playmaker, Sanuel Chukwueze are among names of Nigerian footballers, officials and football administrators shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.