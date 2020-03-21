Nigerian Medical Association Orders Striking Doctors Back To Work

The Nigerian Medical Association has directed striking doctors to return to work to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja by the President, Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile.

”We direct all medical associations that have declared industrial actions against their management to suspend all actions as the National NMA shall take over the dispute and interact with the different organs and agencies of the government. In this regard, the Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna and also in Gombe state as well as NMA in Cross Rivers state are to report back to work and treat Nigerians” he said.

The strike was embarked on by the the Association of Resident Doctors in Abuja, Gombe and Kaduna states, over unpaid salaries.