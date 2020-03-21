Nigerian Man Who Showed Coronavirus Symptoms After AMVCA Speaks

The Nigerian man suspected to have shown symptoms of coronavirus after he attended the 2020 AMVCA has given an update on his health status.
Identified as @SpecialNigerian on Instagram, the man flew in from the UK and attended the AMVCA which held last week in Lagos.
Shortly after the event, he felt sick and was reported to have show signs of coronavirus. This led to a scare which forced many celebrities who attended the event to self-isolate.
The man has now revealed that he is feeling better even though he has gone for testing and is awaiting the result.
He shared on his Instastories as seen below.
