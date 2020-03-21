Joy turned into sorrow in Lamingo, Jos, Plataeu state capital, after a groom-to-be Samuel Yarling died on his wedding day.

Concise News understands that Yarling who was set to marry his fiancée, Helen Weze, a nurse, at ECWA Church Seminary had gone to pick his wedding suit at his sister’s house when he fell on the ground and had a slight bruise on his head.

According to a family member who went with him said his bruise was treated at a nearby patent medicine store while they left for their guest house where they would pass the night.

Upon their arrival at the guest house, Yarling was said to have vomited uncontrollably.

The source said he was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Describing the death as shocking and painful the source said that late Yarling kept telling him he was fine until everything took a different turn and he died in his arms.

However, due to shock, Helen has been hospitalized at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUT)

The state police PRO, ASP Uba Agaba, said that the death had not been reported but they would investigate the matter.