Nigeria’s Health Ministry says 10 new cases of coronavirus pandemic have been confirmed in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Ekiti states.

This was disclosed by the country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a tweet on Saturday.

Concise News reports that this brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” Ehanire, said in a tweet.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria.”

According to the minister, Lagos has 16 cases, the FCT has three cases, while Ogun state and Ekiti also have two and one cases respectively.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said. “All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals and nine of them have a travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, the Minister said.

The 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

“All ten new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment,” Dr Ehanire said.

The Minister said contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the confirmed cases.