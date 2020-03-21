Nigeria Has Recorded Ten New Cases Of COVID-19 – Minister

The Federal Government has confirmed that Nigeria now has 10 new cases of coronavirus which first broke out in Wuhan, China.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Health Minister, Ehanire Osagie via a tweet on Saturday.

“Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT,” he tweeted.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria”, he added

Out of the 22 cases, Lagos State has 16 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has three cases.

Ogun State has two while Ekiti State has recorded only one.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said.

One of those discharged is the Italian man who was the first case recorded.