Mikel Obi Reacts As Trabzonspor President Speaks On Turkish League

Mikel Obi has responded after the president of his former club Trabzonspor stated that if the league in Turkey is suspended, divorce rates would increase in the country.

Mikel Obi had his contract terminated after he failed to take back his statement calling for football to be suspended in Turkey due to coronavirus.

In an interview with Guardian, the former Super Eagles captain responded to the claims by the club’s president, Ahmet Agaoglu.

He said: “It just shows you how the thinking there is.

“I just have to be honest and be brutal with what I’m saying. It just shows that they don’t really care about human life.

“They don’t care about what is going on in the world. All they care about is how to win the league. The reason why I signed for Trabzonspor last summer was to win the league.

“I gave 100% in every game. But in this situation, where the world is facing such a difficult time, I didn’t feel that football should continue.”

“He was telling me if I didn’t take the post down, I was not going to play until the end of the season,” Mikel says. “I said: ‘OK, if that’s what you guys think, then I am ready to stand by what I’ve said and take the hit for it.’”

Mikel was made to sit on the bench in the game against Istanbul Basaksehir with the team selected by the president of Trabzonspor.

“The president told me: ‘I will tell the coach not to play you,’” Mikel says. “I said: ‘OK.’”

“It was still a risk in terms of passing the virus on, with a lot of accredited people there, and I saw what was going on, I was on the bench,” Mikel says.

“There was no motivation, the players were all scared. There was no handshaking. It didn’t feel right. I just thought: ‘I don’t want to be part of this.’”