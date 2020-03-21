Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele has died of coronavirus pandemic in Paris.

The news of Mabele’s death was announced on Twitter by his daughter , Liza Monet on Friday.

“My dad died of coronavirus this morning … Thank you for honoring his memory. He is a great legend of the Soukouss that the Congolese people are losing today. I am inconsolable and collapsed. My dad whom I love so much … Aurlus Mabele …,” Monet tweeted.

Mon papa est mort ce matin du coronavirus … Merci d’honoré sa mémoire . C’est une grande légende du Soukouss que le peuple congolais perd aujourd’hui . Je suis inconsolable et effondrée . Mon papa que j’aime tant … Aurlus Mabele … — . (@LizaMOfficiel) March 19, 2020

His manager, Jimmy Ouetenou, however, told BBC Afrique that it was not confirmed he died of coronavirus and that he had long-term health problems.