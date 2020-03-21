Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Saturday, March 21st, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Saturday, March 21st, 2020, on Concise News.

The government of Lagos state has allowed the Italian who was first diagnosed with coronavirus in Nigeria to leave the Yaba Mainland Hospital where he was quarantined and treated. Concise News reports that the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on his verified Twitter handle late Friday night.

Chloroquine has been approved for clinical trials by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the search for a cure for coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. Concise News reports that the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in Lagos on Friday.

More than 10,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data obtained by AFP on Friday. It is understood that in total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, with most of them – 4,932 – in Europe. Italy is the worst-hit country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China – the starting point of the virus – with 3,248, and Iran with 1,433.

With increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, the Nigerian government on Friday included Austria and Sweden in its list of high-risk countries. This was disclosed by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, who addressed the media on Friday.

The Nigerian government has closed three international airports as part of its strategic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation. The three airports would be closed on Saturday, March 21, 2020, till further notice, according to a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

WAEC Postpones May/June 2020 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). WAEC postponed the annual examination, scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, indefinitely after the Nigerian government shut down schools across Africa’s most populous nation.

CAN Issues Directive To Churches, Declares March 22, 29 Days Of Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in the country to observe Sunday, 22 and 29 March, 2020, as days of prayer against the coronavirus pandemic. President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle advised churches to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings as “we are trusting God for victory over the plague.”

The weekly Community Development Service (CDS) activities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country. The scheme made this known in a press statement on Friday. According to the statement, the suspension of the CDS was made in line with the shutting down of its orientation camps across the country.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.