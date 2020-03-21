Latest Benue State News Online Today March 21st 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, March 21st, 2020, on Concise News.
Coronavirus: Benue Shuts Down Schools
As part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic in Benue, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state, with effect from Friday, March 27, 2020.
Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said all schools in the state have been directed to conclude examinations on or before Friday next week and proceed on holiday.
The commissioner said in the meantime, the State Executive Council has urged schools to ensure that physical contact is restricted before the end of the examinations. Read more here.
Benue: What We’re Doing About Boundary Crisis Between Ngbo, Agila People – Ortom
Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that his government is mobilizing traditional rulers “to reach out to their people” to end the boundary crisis between the Ngbo people of Ebonyi state and Agila people of Benue state.
According to Vanguard, Ortom granted the interview where he revealed this after an emergency security council meeting in the state recently. Read more here.
