Kenny Rogers: Country Music Legend Dies Aged 81

Kenny Rogers, a country music legend, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.

Concise News reports that Rogers, known for hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and “Islands in the Stream,” passed at home.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement.

Rogets, whose career spanned six decades, was a three-time Grammy winner.

Rogers, born in Texas, started his career in the late 1950s and quickly became active in rockabilly, jazz and other genres that he brought into his country style.

He was a six-time Country Music Awards winner and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.