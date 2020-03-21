Ighalo, Ndidi, Rohr, Make Nigeria Pitch Awards Shortlist

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria frontman, Odion Ighalo, Leicester City F.C midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Lille hitman, Victor Osimhen and Villarreal FC playmaker, Sanuel Chukwueze are among names of Nigerian footballers, officials and football administrators shortlisted for honours at the 7th Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Speaking in Lagos at a World Press Conference attended by Sports Editors and journalists, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards expresses the appreciation of the organizers to the President and Management of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and all voters across the country who voted. He said in the last 7 years, organizers have worked hard to sustain the core values.

“Since 2013, we have continued to sustain this incredible platform which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors and journalists for their industry, commitment and passion for the game and for the nation.

“In 7 years, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has become the longest running football awards in Nigerian history. The awards are ranked among the 10 best awards in Nigeria. We are unarguably one of the few audited awards in Africa”, Shina said.

Also speaking at the Press Conference, Nneka Eneli, SIAO Partners’ Head of Human Resources and Corporate Development, who represented Pastor Ituah Ighodalo said the accounting firm observed all due process while collating and auditing the results.

While announcing the names of nominees, Ademola Olajire, the NFF Director of Communication, stated that the Federation endorsed and have continued to support the Nigeria Pitch Awards because the award process is credible and transparent. “Every time the organizers announce results, there are no controversies because the award process is credible and transparent.”

In the King of the Pitch category, Odion Ighalo, Manchester United striker, Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles and Lille FC Striker and Super Eagles and Leicester City F.C midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will vie clinch the top award.

The Queen of the Pitch award will be a tough battle between Onome Ebi of Henan Huishang FC, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Super Falcons and Rivers Angels FC and Barcelona Women Barcelona Women and Super Falcon’s veteran goal poacher, Asisat Oshoala.

The award for the Football Friendly Governor of the Year will be a straight contest between Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The detailed list of other nominees is below:

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

1. Francis Uzoho Omonia Nicosia FC

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie Rivers Angels FC

3. Daniel Akpeyi Kaizer Chiefs FC

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

1 William Troost Ekong Udinese FC

2 Chidozie Awaziem Club Deportivo Leganés

3 Kenneth Omeruo Club Deportivo Leganés

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

1 Oghenekaro Etebo Getafe CF

2 Joe Aribo Rangers FC

3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City F.C

STRIKER OF THE YEAR

1 Odion Ighalo Shanghai Shenhua FC

2 Victor Osimhen Lille OSC

3 Samuel Chukwueze Villarreal CF

QUEEN OF THE PITCH

1 Onome Ebi Henan Huishang FC

2 Chiamaka Nnadozie Rivers Angels FC

3 Asisat Oshoala FC Barcelona Femení

KING OF THE PITCH

1 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City F.C

2 Odion Ighalo Shanghai Shenhua FC

3 Victor Osimhen Lille OSC

TEAM OF THE YEAR

1 Lobi Stars Benue State

2 Super Eagles National Team

3 Enyimba International FC Abia State

COACH OF THE YEAR

1 Usman Abdallah Enyimba International FC

2 Thomas Dennerby Super Falcons

3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD

1 Ahmed Musa Super Eagles

2 Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi Ist Vice President, NFF

3 Kunle Soname Chairman, BET9JA

STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

1 Delta State

2 Akwa Ibom State

3 Lagos State

FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

1 His Excellency, Nyesom Wike CON Rivers State

2 His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom State

3 His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Delta State

CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

1 AITEO Group Oil & Gas

2 Zenith Bank plc Banking

3 Bet9ja Sport Betting

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – PRINT

1 Charles Diya New Telegraph Newspapers

2 Johnny Edward Punch Newspapers

3 Tana Aiyejina Punch Newspapers

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – TV

1 Cecilia Omoregbe Channels TV

2 Austin Okon-Apkan Channels TV

3 Mozez Praiz Supersport

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO

1 Tony Bekederemo Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM

2 Emmanuel Etim Nigeria Info 99.3 FM

3 Wale Adigun Top Radio 90.9 FM

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – ONLINE

1 Fisayo Dairo aclsports.com

2 Samuel Ahmadu goal.com

3 Kunle Solaja sportsvillages