Four Ministers Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Four ministers in Burkina Faso, a west African country, have tested positive for deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the country’s foreign minister, Alpha Barry, is among the four ministers declared positive in a day.

Others are the education minister, Stanislas Ouaro; mines minister, Oumaru Idani; as well as the minister of territorial administration, Simeon Sawadogo.

It was learned that Barry, who had earlier dismissed the report as rumour, admitted contracting the virus, according to a tweet.

“The rumour has become reality … I have just been notified positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted.

As for Sawadogo, he urged all those that have had contact with him to report themselves to concerned agencies.

“I wish to inform the public opinion that I have been tested positive at #Covid19. Consequently I invite all my collaborators as well as all the people having been in contact with me to kindly report themselves to the competent services by calling 3535,” Sawadogo tweeted.

Burkina Faso, which reported its first COVID-19 case on 9 March, now has 40 confirmed cases.

The country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, had on Friday announced a curfew throughout Burkina Faso from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

He also ordered the closure of land, air and rail borders.

Burkina Faso had, on 18 March, announced the first known death in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The man was a 62-year-old legislator who also had diabetes.