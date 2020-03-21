EPL: Man Utd Legend Compares Fernandes To Scholes

Former Manchester United captain, Bryan Robson has likened English Premier League (EPL) star Bruno Fernandes’ style of play to erstwhile England national team player, Paul Scholes’.

Concise News reports that Fernandes was acquired from Sporting Lisbon in the last winter transfer window and from his midfield role, has gone on to score three goals and register multiple assists in all competitions.

The former Sporting captain has also scooped awards such as the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February and United’s Player of the Month for the same month.

“I think it’s been a terrific impact and the first signs are he looks like a top player,” Robson told MUTV recently.

“He is always on the move, always wanting the ball, has got a great touch and makes double movements, a bit like Scholesy (Scholes) used to do.”

Fernandes 25, and the rest of the Red Devils squad are currently out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United fans will hope the erstwhile Udinese man continues to propel them to victories as they look to play in next season’s UEFA Champions League (UCL).